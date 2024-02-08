P1-M subsidy to aid Negros Oriental rice farmers

Rice farmers from Negros Oriental are set to receive a P1 million subsidy from its local government unit to raise the palay buying price of the National Food Authority.

NFA Negros Oriental manager Benilda Fidel said their office is set to receive the check on Thursday, which will benefit over 31,000 rice farmers in Canlaon City.

The subsidy was given under the Palay Marketing Assistance for Legislators and Local Government Units.

According to Fidel, the subsidy to be given to farmer-beneficiaries depends on the volume of their harvested rice.

“We are coordinating with the Canlaon City agriculture office so they can inform us as soon as palay is ready so we can mobilize our people,” she said.

The provision of a P1 million subsidy in Canlaon City, the fifth LGU in the said province to join the PALLGU, is equal to 4,000 bags of palay, or 200,000 kilos, at a P5 per kilo top-up.

The national government also provides a P4 per kilo buying price incentive, or BPI.

The buying price of palay in Canlaon City is P28 per kilo—P19 from NFA, P5 from LGU, and P4 from BPI.

The cities of Bais, Guihulngan, Bayawan, and the town of Mabinay, which are also part of the PALLGU provide P2 to P6 per kilo top-up.

The NFA official said the subsidy was committed to protecting its rice buffer stock amid the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.