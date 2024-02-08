No room for defamation in Bagong Pilipinas

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos emphasized the importance of maintaining civility in public discourse, asserting that character assassination and hurtful criticism were outdated and not reflective of Filipino values.

Speaking during the launch of a medical laboratory services program in La Union earlier this week under her “LAB For All” program, Mrs. Marcos addressed the growing trend of using vitriolic language and personal attacks in political discourse.

“There is no room for defamation,” she said, calling for a return to respectful dialogue and constructive criticism.

“There’s no room for criticism and hurtful words. Filipinos, rich or poor, are not like that, we have class,” Mrs. Marcos added.

The First Lady said that when the term “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) is heard, it means a collaboration between the public and private sectors to help the people.

Given the multitude of problems the country is facing, the government alone cannot handle it, she said.

She added that cooperation is needed, so there should be no room for mudslinging and criticism in Bagong Pilipinas.

Mrs. Marcos said that Bagong Pilipinas is not a strategy that benefits only a select group of privileged individuals.

“When you hear the words Bagong Pilipinas, what this really means is that the public and the private sector will be joining forces to help our countrymen,” she said.

The First Lady emphasized the significance of collaborating with the private sector to fulfill the goals of the Bagong Pilipinas agenda.

“I will try to follow my husband’s vision of bringing the private sector closer to government so we can all work together for our Bagong Pilipinas,” she said.

“With so many problems facing us, we should realize that government can’t do it alone. It has to work hand in hand with the private sector,” she added.

The LAB For All program, conceived by the First Lady, seeks to provide complimentary medical consultations, laboratory services, and medications to local communities.