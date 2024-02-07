P265M okayed for Mindanao flood victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has authorized the release of P265 million from his Presidential Social Fund to help families affected by the recent Mindanao flooding and landslides triggered by the shear line and trough or extension of a low-pressure area in the Davao Region.

The Chief Executive, along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian echoed this during a situation briefing in Davao.

In his remarks during the briefing, Marcos asked DSWD to mobilize food and cash immediately to the affected areas to ensure that affected families receive the assistance they need as soon as possible.

“From the reports that we have had, I think that we are doing all right in the food — the provision of food packs, etc. But as the Secretary (Rex Gatchalian) was explaining, it gets to the point where people need more than just food. They need to buy other things for their households,” Marcos said.

“That’s why the Emergency Cash Transfers have become very important, and that’s why I released P265 million to make sure that the response is immediate and people feel the help right away,” Marcos added.

Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro would receive P30 million apiece, while Surigao del Sur and Maguindanao would receive P25 million.

Butuan City, Davao City and Davao Occidental receive P20 million apiece, while Agusan del Norte receives P15 million.

Cotabato and Bukidnon would receive P10 million.

Several Davao Region communities were flooded after heavy rains began on 28 January. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported at least 18 flood-related deaths as of Tuesday, 6 February.

Government agencies said 1,122,975 people or 324,040 families were affected by the terrible weather in Northern Mindanao (Region X), Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Flooding and landslides displaced at least 795,057 people, or 200,847 families.