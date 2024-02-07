Kalayaan town welcomes Starlink

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The Philippine Space Agency gave a Starlink satellite internet terminal on Monday to Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea to ensure reliable connectivity for the local government and people.

At the launch event of the USAID INCENTIVISE Project and Broadband ng Masa in Palawan, which took place at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol Building in Puerto Princesa City, Philippine Space Agency Director General Dr. Joel Marciano and US Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson handed over the internet access device to Kalayaan Mayor Roberto del Mundo.

Carlson recognized the enduring difficulties of internet connectivity in remote parts such as Kalayaan. She emphasized that the present percentage of households in the Philippines without high-speed internet connection exceeds 82 percent.

The isolated location of Kalayaan from the mainland of Palawan intensifies this predicament and as a result, the geographical isolation has presented substantial obstacles for residents in their ability to access online services, such as education, career prospects, and communication with local authorities.

“This digital divide is particularly acute in remote locations like Kalayaan municipality, where residents face significant challenges accessing online resources that provide learning and wage-earning opportunities, and local leaders cannot communicate with counterparts in Puerto Princesa or Manila,” Carlson said.