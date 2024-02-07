Foreign residents urged: Process reentry permits

All foreign residents preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year are advised by the Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday afternoon to settle their reentry fees before departure.

According to the Bureau, this suggestion comes in response to the anticipated increase in the number of visitors queuing up to pay their reentry fees at the immigration cashiers in the two NAIA terminals’ departure areas.

“With a notable portion being Chinese residents departing for the Lunar New Year celebrations, the airport experiences a surge in passengers. This could be mitigated if reentry permits are obtained before arriving at the airport,” explained BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Any foreign resident leaving the country can choose to pick up these permits at any BI office across the country or at the airport.

Tansingco also emphasized that obtaining permits ahead of time expedites the procedure, allowing travelers to unwind earlier before their flight.

For added convenience, BI offers a 24/7 one-stop shop located at NAIA Terminal 3, where departing passengers can efficiently secure their permits.

“Per immigration regulations, foreign nationals registered with the BI, holding valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including permanent residents, foreign students, and workers with valid ACR I-cards, are mandated to obtain exit and reentry permits for each departure from the country,” the BI Chief said.