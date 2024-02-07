BBM hands out CLOAs in Davao; Nasugbu ARBs fear displacement

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed out certificates of land ownership awards and e-titles to grateful beneficiaries in Davao City, the hearts of some 50,000 residents in five barangays in Nasugbu, Batangas sank with the fear that the Department of Agrarian Reform might soon snatch away their hard-won CLOAs in favor of an affluent company.

In his speech in Davao City, the Chief Executive said he wants to double the 90,000 titles distributed last year as he aims to complete the land distribution under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, or CARP, before the end of his term.

“I am hopeful the number will increase or even double in 2024. The distribution of more than 2,000 titles here in Davao today is a good start, and just a start, for 2024,” Marcos said.

“It is my goal to complete the distribution of all land covered by CARP before the end of my term, so I am pleased that the Department of Agrarian Reform is diligent in issuing land titles,” Marcos added.

Batangas tillers fear displacement

Meanwhile, the farmers in Batangas who are agrarian reform beneficiaries, or ARBs, fear the loss of their land following the release of an order dividing three haciendas that would displace them and throw them to an inhabited mountainous resettlement area in Nasugbu.

About 500 residents of Barangay Aga, Nasugbu who are on the brink of displacement from their lands, on Saturday begged President Marcos to overturn DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella’s consolidated order for them to vacate Hacienda Caylaway consisting of barangays Bilaran, Cogunan, Catandaan, Keparo, and Aga.