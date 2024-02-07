Amihan returns; easterlies bring rain to Visayas, Mindanao areas

The state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday that the public may expect slightly chiller weather in the coming days due to the intensifying of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan in Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said that easterlies are forecast to bring rain in the eastern section of Mindanao, particularly in the Davao and Caraga regions.

Southern Mindanao, Southern Leyte, and Bohol may also expect rain.

The light and moderate rains induced by easterlies are projected to prevail until Thursday.

Badrina, however, noted that in terms of intensity, the rains to be expected in the mentioned Visayas and Mindanao areas are not as heavy as the ones experienced during the past few weeks, or the two episodes of heavy rains from 15 to 19 January, and the last week of January.

The weather bureau also warned these areas of possible flash floods or landslides.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected to cover Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies.