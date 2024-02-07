44% Pinoys hopeful lives better in 2024

Slightly less than half of Filipino adults expressed optimism that their lives would get better in 2024, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.

In a poll conducted from 8 to 11 December last year, the “optimists,” comprising 44 percent, believe their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months.

Another 44 percent, however, saw no change in their lives this year, while five percent expressed pessimism, believing things would get worse. Seven percent chose not to respond to the survey.

As a result, SWS rated the net personal optimism score “excellent” at +39. This was a shade lower than September’s “excellent” +42 score.

According to SWS, the three-point decrease in national net personal optimism may be attributed to a reduction in Balance Luzon — or areas outside Metro Manila — and a slight dip in the Visayas, offset by a stable score in Mindanao and an uptick in Metro Manila.

Net personal optimism remained at an “excellent” level in Balance Luzon, albeit decreasing by 10 points to +40.