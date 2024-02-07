11 injured in Davao de Oro mine site landslide

At least 11 people were injured following a landslide in Davao de Oro mining village on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in Brgy. Masara, the town of Maco, where two buses were buried due to a rain-induced landslide.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Maco, eleven injured persons were brought to the nearest hospitals, including one critically injured person, and referred to a hospital in Tagum City.

MDRRMO Maco said additional disaster officials and agencies visited the Incident Command Post to extend augmentation needs, such as the Emergency Medical Services and Search and Rescue Team.

“Cong. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga and Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando went to the ICP situated in Brgy. Elizalde, Maco to discuss objectives and priorities of the operations with MDRRMO personnel, local officials, and authorities.”

The initial report stated that the continuous rain brought by the shear line and trough of the LPA caused the landslide.

Apex Mining, the country's gold mine operator, said the landslide struck outside the mining village, where the vehicles waited for workers to finish shifts.

"Apex Mining is currently working on tracing the whereabouts of the buses dispatched to ferry the outgoing employees," said Tuesday. "Rescue work is hampered by limited visibility and intermittent (land)slides."

The villages of Masara, Mainit, Elizalde, Tagbaros, and Panibasan were given an evacuation order.

The Davao Region has been impounded by rains due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and the LPA trough.

Disaster officials reported on Tuesday that the number of fatalities due to floods and landslides in the region is now 21.