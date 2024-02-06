Megaworld eyes new Pasig dev’t

Property giant Megaworld Corp. announced a plan to build its second hotel development in Pasig City inside its 12.3-hectare ArcoVia City township.

The company disclosed in a stock exchange report on Monday that the proposed development will serve as its tallest homegrown hotel to date.

“We are delighted to introduce our newest development here in Metro Manila, which will be our 21st property and the tallest hotel development in Megaworld’s portfolio to date.”

“This hotel really suits the world-class vibe of ArcoVia City, and will even delight future guests with an unimpeded view of the iconic Arco de Emperador,” Megaworld Hotels and Resort managing director Cleofe Albiso said.

The 31-story ArcoVia Hotel will offer 339 hotel suites in varied layouts, ideal for families and business travelers.

Dedicated suites

Room types and sizes range from Twin Suites, Queen Suites, Junior Suites, Executive Suites and Presidential Suite.

Additionally, the hotel will feature dedicated Specially-Abled Suites for guests requiring special room arrangements during their stay.

These suites will have varying views of the Metro Manila skyline, including views of the Bonifacio Global City skyline and the mountains of Antipolo.

ArcoVia Hotel will be located just across the Arco de Emperador and in front of the two-tower ArcoVia Palazzo and the 45-story 18 Avenue de Triomphe.

To be managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, ArcoVia Hotel is scheduled for opening in 2029.