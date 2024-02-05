Kiwis celebrate Waitangi partnerships

The highs in the relationship between New Zealand and the Philippines have not wallowed, as their partnership has been underpinned by collaborations at many intersections, from trade to education, defense and soft-power influences.

The countries are gaining mutually from their sustained economic integration in recent years, New Zealand Ambassador Peter Kell said yesterday as Kiwis commemorated Waitangi, a pact considered to be the founding document of New Zealand as a nation essentially predisposed to harnessing the ancient value of partnerships.

In June last year, the value of the trade between New Zealand and the Philippines hit NZDollars 1.36 billion. New Zealand exported NZD 1 billion worth of goods and services to the Philippines, while importing NZD 0.36 billion.

Dairy remains New Zealand’s biggest export commodity to the Philippines; travel its biggest export service.

There has been a surge of interest in New Zealand companies setting up offices in the Philippines in the information technology, manufacturing, and food and beverage sectors.

“We are continuously working to explore trade, investment, and joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture and renewable energy, highlighting our mutual interest in sustainable development,” Kell said.

Cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and various people-to-people initiatives have enriched the societies of the Philippines and New Zealand, he said.

“Filipinos now comprise the third-largest Asian population in New Zealand, and ‘Kiwinoys’ account for more than 1.5 percent of our total population,” Kell said.

“With a 100,000-strong Filipino population in New Zealand, we are committed to continuing and enhancing these exchanges, ensuring that our people would benefit from the diverse experiences and perspectives we offer.”

The HMNZS Aotearoa’s goodwill visit to the Philippines last year underscored New Zealand’s commitment to regional security and stability, as well as enhanced cooperation and capacity-building in the logistics and defense departments, by virtue of a cooperation arrangement it signed with the Philippines in 2017.

“Since 1989, more than 114 Filipino officers have undergone training in New Zealand as annually an officer from the Armed Forces of the Philippines attends our Staff College,” Kell said.

Leading the world’s Ease of Doing Business Index, New Zealand has been sharing its best practices with Philippine government agencies, cutting red tape through efficient and streamlined public-sector processes.

“The arrangement provided the framework for ongoing discussions and collaboration with various Philippine national government agencies. We have also worked with local government units such as Valenzuela City and Quezon City,” Kell said.

The bulk of New Zealand foreign aid is focused on sustainable development. In the Philippines, development investments focus on agriculture, knowledge and skills, and disaster-risk management.

New Zealand actively supports the Bangsamoro peace process by working closely with former combatants, as well as indigenous and Muslim communities.