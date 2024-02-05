Go slams rapporteur’s ATL repeal call

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go criticized the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan for urging the Philippine government to repeal the Republic Act 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Law of 2020, and RA 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Go said that Khan should take into consideration the sovereignty of the Philippines and its democratic institutions governed by laws that were thoroughly studied to protect the lives of every Filipino.

“These assumptions do not reflect our country’s reality and needs. These laws were passed by the Philippine legislature to address challenges and the threats that we face from terrorism and cybercrime in order to protect our people and promote national security,” he said.

Go also stated that the country has constitutional processes and democratic mechanisms in place to ensure that these laws are implemented with respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“These laws have safeguards and mechanisms to ensure that they are not abused or misused by anyone. Most importantly, these measures have went through the scrutiny of our legislature based on the collective wisdom of lawmakers, executive agencies, subject matter experts and stakeholders who participated in the legislative process,” he stated.

Nevertheless, Go said that if there is a need to amend or repeal any law, both houses of congress have oversight functions to study this possibility when necessary.