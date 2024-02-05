DA to aid aquaculture growers

The Department of Agriculture is ready to extend assistance to those who are interested in aquaculture farming, an official said Monday.

“The DA will help those who want to invest in marine culture, aquaculture for sufficient fish production, including bangus, tilapia, catfish, pompano and shrimps and crabs.” said Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa in a televised briefing. “We know that Laguna de Bay is one of the largest suppliers of fish in Metro Manila, including other neighboring areas.”