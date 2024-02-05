3 fugitive arrests boost BI-FSU drive

The Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit reported on Monday afternoon the arrest of three foreign fugitives in the last week of January as the agency continued to intensify its campaign against wanted fugitives that are hiding in the country.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the three alien fugitives were arrested in successive operations conducted by BI-FSU in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

Arrested on 25 January in Parañaque City was a Chinese national identified as Peng Yao, 30 years old, who is wanted in Beijing, China, for kidnapping and unlawful detention.

A warrant of arrest was reportedly issued against him by the People’s Procuratorate in Luxi, China. The Chinese authorities have already revoked his passport, which also makes him an undesirable alien.

On 29 January, the second fugitive was arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga, a 55-year-old Australian named Shaun Glen Mountne, who is wanted in Queensland for aggravated domestic violence and using a carriage service to menace, harass and offend his victim.