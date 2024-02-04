RC Makati hosts ‘Meet the StartUps’ event

The entrepreneurial spirit was abuzz and the air was filled with anticipation as the Rotary Club of Makati, through its “Hatch Project” program led by RC Makati Director Bom Villatuya, hosted the “Meet the StartUps” event recently at the RC Makati Clubhouse in Guadalupe Viejo.

The gathering provided a dynamic platform for various startups which showcased their innovative ideas and connect with potential investors.

The event kicked off with a relaxed atmosphere, complemented by refreshments including whiskey courtesy of past president Roland Young, creating an inviting setting for fruitful discussions and networking opportunities.

Paing Hechanova Creativity Center

RC Makati president Bing Matoto warmly welcomed attendees even as he brought to everyone’s attention the recently constructed Paing Hechanova Creativity Center, highlighting its role as a future venue for meetings as well as a co-working space for aspiring entrepreneurs and creatives.

Mr. Carlo Calimon, president and co-founder of StartUpVillage, took the stage as the event’s emcee, sharing insights into his organization’s mission to support startups, bringing impactful ideas to fruition and elevating the Philippines’ startup ecosystem on a global scale.

He also introduced StartUp Village’s programs, including ENGAGE, a five-day immersion trip to innovation centers such as Silicon Valley, and the global accelerator program “SOAR,” which aims to showcase Philippine startups at the Collision 2024 conference, one of the world’s largest tech conferences.

StartUp Village was endorsed by Baby Rotarian Jay Bernardo and collaborated with RC Makati for this event.