NASA flybys decoding Metro air puzzle

The Philippines will be collaborating with United States space agency NASA to study and address air quality issues in Metro Manila, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said over the weekend.

The collaboration is part of a bigger NASA study in the Asian region.

Loyzaga disclosed that NASA will conduct research flights with engineers and air quality specialists of the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources.

“This collaboration with NASA and other respected partners will lead to significant advances in our understanding of air pollution and our ability to tackle this pressing issue,” Loyzaga said.

“The data gathered from the research flights will be used in our programs to mitigate air quality issues that affect public health and address climate change,” she added.

The partnership, called Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, brings together experts from NASA, the DENR, South Korea’s National Institute of Environmental Research, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

Loyzaga said that the NASA mission will be using advanced satellite technology, ground-based observations, and airborne missions to gain a better understanding of the air quality problems specific to Metro Manila.

“The collaboration will help to improve air quality models, provide accurate forecasts, and develop effective policies to ensure better air quality in the future,” she added.

In the Philippines, this collaboration also involves the Philippine Space Agency, Manila Observatory, Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines.