Headline inflation rate remains on downward trend

Headline inflation in the Philippines is expected to have continued its downward trend in January amid global and domestic headwinds, a Daily Tribune poll showed over the weekend.

A Daily Tribune poll of analysts yielded a median estimate of 2.8 percent for January inflation, which is within the lower end of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP's) 2.8 to 3.6 percent projection for the month.

If realized, January's headline inflation rate would mark the third straight month of slowing inflation, and the third time inflation would fall below 5 percent since 4.9 percent in October 2023.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is scheduled to release the latest consumer price index data on Tuesday, 6 February.

Despite this projected slowdown, Security Bank Chief Economist Robert Dan Roces and Chinabank Chief Economist Domini Velasquez pointed out various factors that could pose challenges and keep inflation risks elevated throughout the year.

"While higher prices for agricultural items like rice, meat, and fruits, along with rising fuel costs, electricity, water rates, and annual sin tax adjustments all contributed to upward pressure, the overall trend remains positive," Roces said in an emailed commentary.

"While there is potential for a further slowdown in the coming months, global volatility and domestic factors like adverse weather, wage adjustments, and transport costs require close monitoring," Roces added.

Velasquez said several factors, including the impact of El Nino on rice production, geopolitical risks affecting freight costs and oil prices, and domestic risks like transport fare increases due to the Public Utility Vehicle modernization program, will keep inflation risks elevated throughout the year.

"Despite the anticipated slowdown in inflation, we believe the (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) will remain vigilant," Velasquez said.

"As a result, the BSP will likely continue to closely monitor and manage these risks to ensure price stability and maintain an appropriate monetary policy stance," she added.

Inflation to further ease

Provided no large storm or El Niño drought damage that tends to increase

food prices, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist

Michael Ricafort said the headline inflation could ease further, well within

the 2 percent to 4 percent BSP inflation target.

"Further local policy rate pause or cut (especially in 2024)

could already be possible for the coming months, as fundamentally

supported by the easing inflation trend as seen recently amid higher

base/denominator effects," Ricafort said.