1,692 Laguna families get P11-M cash aid

The National Housing Authority said it distributed P11.030 million in financial aid to 1,692 families whose houses were damaged by the onslaught of typhoon “Paeng” in Calamba, Laguna.

Senator Imee R. Marcos and NHA general manager Joeben Tai led the cash distribution under the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program or EHAP.

Around 514 families whose houses were totally damaged each received P10,000 cash aid, while 1,178 households with partially damaged houses were given P5,000.

The NHA-EHAP is continuously implemented to provide financial aid for families ravaged by calamities — aligned with the Bagong Pilipinas goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The success of the EHAP distribution was achieved through the partnership and cooperation with Laguna 2nd District Representative Ruth Hernandez and Calamba City Mayor Roseller “Ross” Rizal.

Meanwhile, Office of the Civil Defense Region IV Director Carlos Eduardo E. Alvarez III, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region IV Director Atty. Jann Roby R. Otero, and NHA Region IV Manager Roderick T. Ibañez also graced the event.