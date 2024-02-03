Very slow SHC constructions urged to be probed

The Senate Finance Committee has urged the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to investigate the very slow construction on Super Health Centers in the region.

Senator Sonny Angara told media that the budget for Super Health Centers in region 7 had been appropriated but the procurement and construction phases are very slow.

"In budget allotments from 2021 until 2023, only few constructions were completed," the senators asked.

In the case of the proposed Super Health Center in Candijay town in Bohol were P50 million appropriated,as of this time, it's still on land development.

Reportedly, the contractor on the Candijay project is JY Bontilao.

The appropriation for Candijay was an initiative of Senator Angara.

"Another is the P25 million Dialysis Center in Tagbilaran City as of this time the procurement stage has not started," Angara stressed.

He pity the supposed patients/ beneficiaries as to prevent their sicknesses to become worst, the dialysis or the laboratory tests are put to waste for the non- completion of the centers.

DAILY TRIBUNE called DOH-7 regional director Dr. Jaime Bernadas but he was attending functions. He assured to call back.

Angara is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.