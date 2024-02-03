Six unpaired Michael Jordan sneakers sell for $8M

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Six single Nike Air Jordans, worn by the eponymous basketball star in the 1990s, sold Friday for a record $8 million, according to auction house Sotheby’s.

Michael Jordan gave the separate shoes to Chicago Bulls communications executive Tim Hallam, after decisive games that helped the club win six National Basketball Association championships from 1991 to 1993 and 1996 to 1998.

The six shoes sold on Friday were an Air Jordan VI (1991), VII (1992), VIII (1993), XI (1996), XII (1997) and an Air Jordan XIV (1998).

The purchase price achieved at auction at Sotheby’s in New York is a record for such an unusual offering — and the second highest ever for Michael Jordan collectibles.

The prices reached for the “Dynasty Collection” “will likely never be replicated,” Sotheby’s boasted in a statement that did not disclose the buyer’s identity.

“Today’s record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles, using a popular acronym for “greatest of all time.”