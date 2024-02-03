3 fake Pasay City Hall employees busted

Three fake employees of the Pasay City Hall were arrested Wednesday by the police for scamming.

Operatives of the Pasay City police arrested the suspects who were identified as Absamin Sangcopan Hadjizaman, Leopoldo Bayotas y Amparado and Jerick Boy Canlas y de Castro, all residents of San Andres Bukid, Manila.

The suspects posed as employees of Pasay City Hall and offered services in processing business licenses.

They were charged for syndicated estafa and falsification of documents at the Pasay City Prosecutors Office for falsifying documents.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano advised Pasayeños to be watchful and to double their attention so as not to be victimized by such persons.

She said that once they monitored such illegal activities they should report it to the police and to her office.