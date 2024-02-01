Still a Kapamilya: Kathryn Bernardo renews contract with ABS-CBN today

“Ang dami mong pinagdaanan nitong mga nakaraang buwan. Ang daming sumubok sa ‘yo — nangmaliit at kumutya. Pero hindi ka sumuko. Nandito ka pa rin, patuloy na nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa aming lahat. Kami naman ngayon, hayaan mong kami ang magbigay ng liwanag sa ‘yo sa panahong pinaka-kailangan mo kami. Hindi pa dito nagtatapos ang lahat. Hindi ka namin iiwan hanggang sa makabangon ka muli. Magpakatatag ka. Kakayanin natin ‘to nang magkakasama. Mahal kita, ABS-CBN. Tandaan mo ‘yan (You went through a lot these past few months. Many have tried you — belittled and berated you. But you did not give up. You’re still here, continuously giving hope for all of us. Now it’s our turn to give you light at this time when you need us the most. It will not end here. We will not leave you until you rise up again. Be strong. We will carry this together. I love you, ABS-CBN),” she wrote.

That promise finds fulfillment today as she renews her contract with the network, and many fans are only too happy about her decision — and hopeful that it will lead to more worthwhile projects for the young superstar.

The latest buzz about Bernardo was that she was spotted jogging with Jericho Rosales, who just like her is also single after breaking up with wife Kim Jones in 2019.

The sighting caused quite a stir on social media, with netizens asking if there’s a brewing romance between the two. Is there?

Claudine Barretto vs Angelu De Leon

At one point during the the 20th wedding anniversary celebration party of Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas, Reyes asked Claudine Barretto if she was willing to do a reunion project with Juday Ann Santos and Angelu De Leon.

“No, no, no. Hindi. Ikaw lang at ako at si Juday. Walang Angelu (No. Just you and me and Juday. No Angelu),” replied Barretto.

Was Barretto shading De Leon? Following that remark, De Leon seemingly took a swipe at the actress via cryptic messages online.

“Forgiveness is grace granted by the Holy Spirit. The spirit-filled know what it is to forgive faster than others can apologize,” De Leon posted.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up,” she added.

Many netizens sided with De Leon on the issue. “Being happy with your life and unproblematic makes you glow! Others can’t relate,” said one.

Another said that it was Barretto who created a scene (“gumawa ng eksena”) so she should be the one to clear about the true intent of her statement. Let’s see if one is forthcoming from the comebacking actress.

Ms. Teen International Raveena Co Mansukhani

to compete in India

Ms. Teen International Raveena Co Mansukhani is excited to visit the home country of her father when she competes in the pageant in India in April.

“Actually, I’ve never been there. I’m so excited to learn about their culture. I will start meeting some of my family and relatives. I am very excited for that,” she said.