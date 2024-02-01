LRA hailed for safeguarding property rights

The Department of Justice hailed the Land Registration Authority on its 121st anniversary saying it is a remarkable milestone to the LRA’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its invaluable contributions to the nation’s land registration system.

The LRA was commended for its continuous pursuit of modernization and relentless commitment to innovation. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and implementing forward-thinking strategies, the LRA has revolutionized the way property rights are safeguarded in the Philippines.

Since its establishment in 1903, the LRA has been the vanguard of secure and efficient land registration, ensuring that every Filipino’s property rights are protected. Its tireless efforts have not only cultivated trust and confidence among individuals and businesses but have also fostered economic growth and development nationwide.