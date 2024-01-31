PBBM vows to transform Pasig River into a vibrant ‘living water’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday vowed to transform the Pasig River from a polluted waterway into a vibrant “living river” with a multitude of benefits for the nation.

In a speech delivered during the ceremonial opening of the “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli” project, Marcos Jr. rejected the notion that the Pasig River was beyond saving.

“We are here to consecrate ourselves to the mission of transforming the Pasig River to what it is supposed to be: a living river, featuring safe walkways and bikeways along its banks, a green corridor that would serve as lungs our city needs, a string of parks for communities nearby,” he said.

The president envisioned the Pasig River as a hub for recreation, showcasing its potential to be a place where “children play, our seniors relax, families exercise, where artists can showcase their talents, and the creative can display their wares.”

Marcos also emphasized a desire for the river to be a permanent exhibit of green technology, showcasing solar lights, rain harvesting facilities, and urban gardens.

He highlighted the potential of the river as a transportation artery, saying that “we will maximize this ready-to-use but underutilized maritime highway, by deploying more ferry boats and stations, because, if you build them, the riders will come.”

However, the president acknowledged that mere cosmetic changes would not suffice.

“We do not want a river that is instantly made picturesque by coats of paint,” he said. “We want a river whose transformation sinks to its very bottom.”

The key to this transformation, according to Marcos, lies in tackling the root causes of pollution.

He emphasized the need to address waste disposal upstream, recognizing that “wastes disposed far from the Pasig River end up in the Pasig River, funneled through waterways which have become sewers.”

Marcos expressed hope that the project would not just clean the Pasig River but also serve as an incubator for progress and best environmental practices, transforming the waterway from a “petri dish of toxins” into a symbol of national pride and environmental stewardship.