Labor leader blasts PBBM ouster threat

Labor leader Leody de Guzman did not mince words in lambasting the threats of ouster for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying that those who call for the President's resignation are "hungry for power."

This comes after Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte asked the President to step down of he has "no love for the country."

De Guzman said that the mayor's recent statement was "a naked display of self-interest," adding that those who oppose the President may want to push other agendas, allegedly to install Vice President Sara Duterte to the presidency through constitutional succession.

De Guzman also warned the Dutertes not to push their luck too far, reminding them that former Vice President Jejomar Binay was also leading the surveys at first but suffered a downward spiral in the surveys.