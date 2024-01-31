Druggie couple nabbed

Operatives from the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station’s drug enforcement team arrested a 43-year-old man and his live-in partner in a drug buy-bust operation in this town Tuesday evening.

The suspects — identified as alias Karyo and alias Edelyn — were nabbed by authorities after being caught selling illegal drugs at about 10:45 p.m. along Dike 2, Barangay Balite, Rodriguez, Rizal.

Seized from the suspects were 10 sachets and one knot-tied ice bag containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 150 grams with a standard drug price of P1,020,000, P2,000 buy-bust money, P3,000 boodle money, P800 confiscated money, and two pieces of pouch.

It was learned that the couple were earlier arrested for illegal drugs and were again arrested a second time on the same complaint.

The suspects, now detained at the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station custodial facility, will be charged for violation with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.