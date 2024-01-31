BI launches drive against sexual predators

The Bureau of Immigration announced Wednesday that it had launched a campaign against sexual predators.

At a ceremony held in the GSIS Theatre in Pasay City, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco led the launch of the Project #ShieldKids Campaign, a three-tiered agency effort to curb the growth of sexual predators. Accompanying him to the ceremony were Deputy Commissioners Daniel Laogan and Joel Anthony Viado.

Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Head Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty served as the event’s guest speaker. Also in attendance was Undersecretary Angelo M. Tapales of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

According to the Bureau, Project #Shieldkids endeavours to harmonize government efforts against sex offenders in the country by institutionalizing a network of communication amongst government agencies involved in investigating and arresting pedophiles and traffickers.

This project also solidifies the BI’s drive against sexual predators by prioritizing cases against foreign nationals who might be involved in the sex trafficking of children.

Lastly, as part of the campaign, the BI has opened up the Commissioner's helpline via Facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph, encouraging concerned citizens to report potential cases of child exploitation and abuse involving foreign nationals.

Tansingco said that they saw the need for a more focused approach against child exploitation upon seeing the rise of attempts by registered sex offenders to enter the country.

The BI Chief added that in 2023 alone, the Bureau excluded 171 foreign nationals who were previously convicted of sex crimes or are wanted for such cases.

Additionally, the BI has apprehended several pedophiles within Philippine borders. Among these arrests are noteworthy incidents like the December arrest of French pedophile Theddy Douglas Tissier in Makati and the November arrest of elderly pedophile David John Buckley in Cebu.

“The threat against our children is real and is here. With the reopening of the country’s borders post-pandemic comes the rise of attempts by sexual predators to enter the country,” said Tansingco. “We must protect those who rely on us for their safety,” Tansingco said.

He also encouraged the public to immediately report it to the BI if they encounter any sexual predators in their communities.

“By protecting our children, we defend our future,” said Tansingco. “Let us all do our share in protecting the most vulnerable from these undesirable aliens,” Tansingco stated.