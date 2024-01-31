AI, 3D printing tested in bone tissue repair

To further expand the selection of the highest restoration material with the limitations of traditional transplantation, Filipino researchers are maximizing artificial intelligence and 3D printing technologies in developing bone tissue repair—a more accessible and affordable solution for bone-related challenges, said the Department of Science and Technology.

“This project offers a more viable alternative to existing methods by providing enhanced performance for complex bone regeneration using 3D printing technology to craft bone scaffolds with tunable shapes,” said the agency.

The medical research, supported by the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, is led by Dr. Erwin P. Enriquez of the Ateneo de Manila University and benefits from an international partnership with researchers from the Vellore Institute of Technology in India that specialize in additive manufacturing, AI-assisted design, and bio-nanotechnology using 3D printing technology.

DoST said that a machine-learning model to analyze factors affecting the effectiveness of bioceramic precursor materials in printing has been developed in the project’s second year, while at the same time exploring polymer-nano clay materials and 3D-printed frameworks that ensure strength and compatibility with the human body.

"By integrating transformative technologies like AI and 3D printing, we are charting a course towards a future where healthcare is revolutionized and innovative approaches become the cornerstone of medical advancements," said PCHRD Executive Director. Dr. Jaime C. Montoya. “This collaborative initiative, showcasing the dedication and expertise of our team, holds promise in providing accessible and affordable solutions for bone-related challenges.”

The project is set to conclude in August 2024.

“Once successful, this initiative may empower surgeons with a diverse selection of composite materials, custom-tailored to meet the medical and financial needs of individual patients,” said the DoST.