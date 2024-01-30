QCPD seizes P137M worth of illegal drugs

The Quezon City Police District on Tuesday reported that it had carried 696 anti-illegal drug operations, that resulted in the seizure of P137,615,150.00 worth of illegal drugs from September 1 to January 28, 2024.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said the seized illegal drugs include marijuana kush, marijuana leaves, and shabu.

Maranan said the top-performing stations were Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) with 70 operations, resulting in the arrest of 105 suspects and the confiscation of P56,876,309.00 worth of illegal drugs, followed closely by the Batasan Police Station (PS 6) which conducted 69 operations, leading to the arrest of 114 suspects and the seizure of P3,923,888.00 worth of illegal drugs, and the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) with 67 operations, resulting in the arrest of 135 suspects and the seizure of P19,888,316.00 worth of illegal drugs.

All arrested suspects were already charged with violations of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“This achievement reflects the QCPD's commitment in combating the proliferation of illegal drugs within the city and protecting QCitizens from its harmful effect,” Maranan said.

“Through our intensified anti-illegal drug efforts and continued collaboration with local government agencies, community stakeholders, and the public, the QCPD aims to create a safer and drug-free environment for all residents of Quezon City,” he added.