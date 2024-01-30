Hollywood penetrated by MIFF

The Metro Manila Film Festival said its 10 official entries can now be enjoyed by the global audience as its overseas edition, the Manila International Film Festival, opens at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

These films will likewise be given awards that are separate and independent from the MMFF awards given last December 2023. Filipino Americans who are accomplished in the film industry will serve as jury members and will decide the winners in nine categories.

These awards, which will be given in a star-studded closing night awards gala at the Directors Guild of America on Sunset Boulevard, include:

Best Picture, where the winner will be given the opportunity to make a US-based feature film co-produced by Birns & Sawyer. It will award up to $100,000 worth of camera rental equipment with the support of other industry vendors. The package is valued overall at $200,000 with the support of industry partners , Atlas Lens Co., BlackOps Studios Asia, CMB Film Services Inc., and Myriad Entertainment USA.

Special Jury Prize, which is a special award to be decided by the jury and will be given to a film that deserves recognition.

Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography.

The Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay winners will each receive the latest version of Final Draft Software valued at $250 through partnership with Birns & Sawyer.

The two other MIFF recognitions are the Audience Award to be voted on by the MIFF moviegoers at the screenings which will run through 1 February, and the Monty Manibog Lifetime Achievement Award which is set to be given to actress Hilda Koronel.