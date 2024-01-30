CWC condemns death of 8-year-old boy beaten by drunken father

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) condemned the death of an eight-year-old boy who was beaten by his drunken father in General Santos City.

Citing a TV report, CWC said the victim, Yurie Canlaon, was badly beaten by his father inside their house in Barangay Fatima in General Santos City on 23 January.

"Ang mga ganitong klase ng paglabag sa batas at karapatan ng bata ay hindi kailanman magiging tama at katanggap-tanggap (These kinds of violations of the law and children's rights will never be right and acceptable)," CWC said in a statement dated 29 January.

The CWC said it already coordinated with the authorities to punish the suspect.

Based on the police investigation, the suspect, Roy Canlaon Jr., 34, was said to be drunk when he returned home and started beating his son.

Yurie sustained bruises and fractures and was rushed to the hospital but he also lost his life on 25 January.

Roy is now locked in a detention facility of the General Santos City Police Office and is facing a charge of Serious Physical Injury due to serious violation of Republic Act No. 7610 or Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act and a charge of Parricide.

It also reminded the public against drinking alcoholic beverages.

"Tandaan po natin na ang alak, paglalasing, o kahit anuman pong bisyo ay walang magandang maidudulot na maganda sa buhay ng tao. Bagkus, ito ay maaaring maging sanhi ng kanilang kapahamakan (Let's remember that alcohol, drunkenness, or any vice will not bring anything good to children's lives. Rather, it can be the cause of their destruction)," it said.

"Maging responsable po tayong mga magulang at bantay sa mga bata at palaging isa-isip at isa-buhay ang kanilang kaligtasan (Let's be responsible parents and guardians of children and always think of their safety)."