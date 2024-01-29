BI turns away 80-year-old American sex offender at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration reported that officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport barred the entry of an American pedophile due to his sexual molestation of a 16-year-old girl in Mindanao two years ago.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI's Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section identified the passenger as 80-year-old Jerold Jay Whiting, who was stopped from entering the NAIA 3 terminal last 25 January upon his arrival on-board via a United Airlines flight from Guam.

Whiting has been accused of recording the sex acts on camera, presumably with the intention of releasing the resulting pornographic movies to the public.

“We cannot allow foreign sex offenders like him to step into our territory for even a second, as they pose a very serious threat to our women and children,” the BI Chief said.

Records show that Whiting was intercepted by the BI after receiving reports that his victim (whose name was withheld) filed a complaint with the Iligan City police against a woman who allegedly pimped her to enter into a sexual relationship with the American.

The victim narrated how the woman had introduced her to Whiting when she was just 16 years old in September 2021. After that, she was offered large sums of money in exchange for her approval to have a sexual experience with the American.

However, she said that her pimp asked for and received from her a large share of commissions from the money that Whiting gave her.

She also describes how Whiting injected liquids and other drugs into her body before their sex sessions, which were all documented on camera.

The victim allegedly experienced repeated incidents of sexual abuse at hotels in Manila, Iligan, and Cagayan de Oro.