Seniors, LGBTQ+, PWDs join Muntinlupa City job fair

The city of Muntinlupa continues to make livelihood opportunities available to all residents from all walks of life, including senior citizens, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and persons with disabilities.

The city’s regular Jobs Fair offered 2,850 job opportunities from 55 companies, with a total of 1,129 hopefuls registering with the Public Employment Services Office.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon congratulated the 167 applicants hired on the spot as well as aspirants from the senior, LGBTQIA+ and PWD communities for participating in the job fair.

A total of four seniors, 25 identified LGBTQIA+ members and 15 PWDs joined the job fair organized regularly by PESO. This is in addition to 612 applicants of various work experiences as well as 473 aspirants from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa who also participated in the job fair.