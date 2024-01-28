QC Fire Marshal conducts fire safety seminar for employees

Quezon City Fire Marshal F/Sr. Supt. Flor-Ian Guerrero led the Basic Fire Safety Training given to city employees over the weekend.

Guerrero said the initiative will equip the employees and security guards deployed 24 hours at the Quezon City Hall, with "essential knowledge and skills" in fire prevention.

Included in the training are First Aid and Basic Life Support, and Emergency Rescue Transfer fostering readiness for rapid response during incidents and emergencies.

Members of the Quezon City Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services and Special Rescue Force personnel under the supervision of Chief Operations Branch F/Chief Insp. Marvin Mari tutored the employees and security guards on the basics of fire safety measures and response.

"Preparedness is a way to success" in any emergency response, said Guerrero.

The training is also part of the coming Fire Prevention Month.