Promote people’s will

Among the many issues facing our country, hunger is particularly noticeable as a tragic thread that runs through socioeconomic difficulties. It demonstrates the dire demand to prioritize initiatives to heighten and enhance public health, while ensuring our fellow Filipinos have access to necessities and public services they need to experience real progress.

Real progress lies in addressing the underlying causes of hunger, such as poverty and an uneven distribution of economic opportunities and resources. Real progress lies in good governance and a responsive government that listens to the genuine will of the people.

Real progress cannot be found in railroading a proposed Charter Change that does not uphold the interests of the poor but only reflects the interests of some politicians. Moreover, real progress cannot be achieved if programs intended for the poor are used and abused for the political gain of some.

On 23 January, we participated in a Senate hearing on the reported ayuda scam issue as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order. I emphasized the need for unbiased, fair, and politics-free distribution of government programs intended to uplift the poor and those in crises, particularly in light of hunger incidents across the Philippines.

The next day, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, we joined the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on its 42nd Anniversary and Recognition event. We also visited the Malasakit Center inside the hospital and provided meals to the patients and frontliners. Here, we also emphasized the crucial role of LCP in the implementation of the Regional Specialty Centers Act which I principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate.

Among the programs this year we advocated for LCP with the support of Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara and Senior Vice Chair Pia Cayetano, include the Lung Transplant Program, Screening for Early Lung Cancer Detection and Treatment Program, and the Biobanking for Pulmonary Diseases Project. During the past administration, I also advocated for additional funding for LCP for its facilities, equipment enhancements and assistance for poor patients.

We also participated in the opening of the 2024 Kalinga Provincial Athletic Meet in Rizal town. More than 2,000 athletes from Kalinga province joined the said program together with Congressman Allen Jesse Mangaoang, Governor James Edduba, Vice Governor Jocel Baac, Rizal Mayor Karl Baac, among others.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, we support these grassroots sports programs to promote discipline, sportsmanship and camaraderie. We also distributed balls and other forms of support. As I always say, “Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit!”

We also inspected the new road in Bono-Bongat, Rizal in Kalinga which was funded through our support. After that, we headed straight to the province of Isabela to lead the inauguration of the new Mallig Super Health Center. We are also thankful to the local government led by Mayor Jose Philip Calderon for declaring me an “adopted son” of Mallig. After which, we inspected the public market and bridge in the town which we earlier advocated for.

We also attended the celebration of Bambanti Festival in Ilagan City together with Isabela Governor Rodito Albano, Vice Governor Bojie Dy and Mayor Josemarie Diaz. The event also showcased local products made from different towns. As one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, or the One Town, One Product Philippines Act, I fully support such initiatives to promote the local economy. Furthermore, we also personally witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of Super Health Center in Echague together with Mayor Kiko Dy.

On 26 January, we joined the groundbreaking of Barangay Dawan Super Health Center in Mati City. On 27 January, we attended and gave a message to the new set of officers of the Structural Engineers Association of Davao at Sotogrande Hotel in Davao City.

Yesterday, we visited Iloilo City to join the celebration of Dinagyang Festival. Congratulations to Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon and the city government for leading a successful event! Thank you also to Congresswoman Jam Baronda, Councilor Love Baronda and other officials present including Leganes Mayor Junjun Jaen for the warm welcome.

Amid the festivities, our visit will not be complete without helping communities in need. That is why we also provided assistance to 53 victims of typhoon “Egay” from the towns of Pavia, Zarraga and Iloilo City. The beneficiaries also received assistance from the National Housing Authority for housing materials to rebuild their houses. After this, we inspected the Super Health Center being built in Pavia, Iloilo which we advocated for together with DoH, Congressman Mike Gorriceta, Mayor Luigi Gorriceta, Vice Mayor Edsel Gerochi and the rest of the local government.

Meanwhile, my Malasakit Team continues to help various fire-hit communities such as 16 fire victims in Puerto Princesa City, 38 in Davao City, 12 in Mati City and 75 in Muntinlupa City. Additionally, we joined relief efforts in Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte.

In response to the rising incidence of hunger, we continued our efforts to conduct feeding programs at the Malasakit Centers in Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center, Pasay General Hospital, Ospital ng Parañaque, National Children’s Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Navotas City Hospital, Rizal Medical Center, Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, National Center for Mental Health and at Ospital ng San Jose del Monte, among others.

We also assisted 192 displaced workers in Tuburan, Cebu City with Mayor Aljun Diamante; 338 in Santa Teresita, Batangas with Mayor Boy Seguinal and Vice Mayor Marie Seguinal; 238 in Tumauini with Mayor Arnold Bautista and 205 in Cauayan, Isabela with Vice Governor Bojie Dy. The beneficiaries also received temporary work from the Department of Labor and Employment.

Last week, the new Sablayan Super Health Center in Occidental Mindoro opened, and our team witnessed its inauguration with Mayor Bong Marquez. Meanwhile, the Super Health Center in Tapaz, Capiz was likewise inaugurated yesterday and was attended by our team, together with Mayor Roberto Palomar. The groundbreaking of the super Health Center in Concepcion, Iloilo, which our team attended with Mayor Anthony Celestial, was also held.

In pursuing real progress, we must put the needs of our fellow Filipinos above politics. As we fight for the rights of every Filipino, we must also uphold the spirit of democracy by protecting our Constitution and the will of the people. Let us also uphold and protect the role of the Senate as an institution that maintains checks and balances in the government in order to safeguard the interests of all Filipinos. This shared commitment can pave the way for the Philippines to have a better future free of hunger and pursue a more inclusive economic development for all.