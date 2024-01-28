DILG, DENR, LGUs collab needed to fix water, waste problems

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Sunday said he will be pushing for active collaboration between local government units (LGUs) and national government agencies in tackling the growing problem of waste management and water security.

Abalos also made the call during his speech at the Waste and Water Summit at the SMX Convention Center last Friday, 26 January, which was initiated by the DENR in partnership with the DILG.

The summit was aimed at strengthening linkages and cooperation between the DENR, DILG, LGUs and other stakeholders at the local level among others.

"Ang collaboration dito ay napakahalaga. Pag-usapan natin ang problema. This is why this summit is very important,” Abalos said.

“Huwag kayong mahiya sa amin. Sabihin ninyo sa amin kung ano ang problem sa lugar ninyo, at gagawa tayo ng plano ng sabay-sabay kasama ang DENR,” he told the LGUs and other Summit participants.

Abalos specifically urged LGUs to seek help from the DILG and DENR to better address issues on waste management and water problems in their locality saying he understands that "not all LGUs are created equal."

“Let us look at reality – what is really happening on the ground. Not all LGUs are equal. Hindi po lahat ay mayaman,” he said.

The DILG Secretary further explained that the DENR will establish the standard for cleanliness for each locality, while the DILG will diligently monitor and grant monetary incentives to LGUs who practice full compliance.

"I'll work with the DENR on this, we’ll go to the grassroots."

According to reports, 61,000 metric tons of garbage are produced on a daily basis, 20 percent of which comes from the National Capital Region, and contributes to the 20 to 22 million metric tons of solid waste produced annually.

He also took note of the lack of access to sanitary landfills, to which only 1,107 out of 1,634 LGUs nationwide have access to the facilities.

“More or less, 500 LGUs do not have access to sanitary landfills. Ang tanong, saan nila tinatapon ang basura? My guess is as good as yours, kung saan saan na lang itinatapon,”Abalos said.

He also urged local leaders in attendance to use the privilege of their position to make a lasting difference and gear towards innovation to combat quandaries on waste management and water security.