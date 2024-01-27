Tourist visa extension revenue up 24%

The Bureau of Immigration saw a 23.6 percent increase in revenue as a result of the extension of tourist visas.

The chief of the BI Tourist Visa Section, Raymond Remigio, states that the BI’s overall revenue for 2023 was P1,426,076,164, a consider over the previous year.

According to Remigio, this could be attributed to the revived interest in international travel following the pandemic.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the data reflects the BI’s efforts to make compliance with regulations easier by opening new offices and setting up their online services for the convenience of the transacting public.

“We are one with the Department of Tourism in their campaign to reinvigorate international travel and tourism in the country,” Tansingco said. “Faster and easier immigration service is our contribution to the national government’s efforts,” the BI chief added.

In 2022, the BI recorded P1,153,748,535.50 in revenues for tourist visa extensions.