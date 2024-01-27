Elijah Canlas, TONEEJAY to front SCRUBB’s Manila concert

Acclaimed actor and now rapper Elijah Canlas and chart-topping singer-songwriter TONEEJAY are set to captivate the audience as special guest acts of SCRUBB: Live in Manila on 10 February at the 123 Block in Mandaluyong City.

The two artists will join Thai duo SCRUBB, whose show will feature songs from the official soundtrack of 2gether: The Series, starring global BL icons Vachirawit Chivaaree (Bright) and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Win).

Canlas, already a recipient of local and international awards for his performances in a range of films and TV series, including the crossover success Senior High, is now making waves in the music scene as a hip-hop artist. His latest track, “kilalakita,” recently went viral.

Joining him is TONEEJAY, the former lead singer of the prominent folk-pop band Munimuni. His solo career is skyrocketing, with the hit single “711” claiming the top spot on Spotify Philippines Top 50 for several consecutive weeks and gaining viral traction across various streaming and social media platforms.

SCRUBB’s repertoire spans six studio albums showcasing the artistry of the Thai musical act. With sold-out shows in Bangkok and across Asia, the duo, composed of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri and Torpong Chantabubpha, promises an unforgettable musical experience for their Manila audience.