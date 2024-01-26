SM Supermalls job fair paves the way for 2024 career opportunities

These job fairs extend an invitation to all job seekers, including recent graduates, returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and individuals seeking new career paths.

During these events, attendees have the chance to submit their resumes and engage in preliminary interviews with participating companies. Some organizations may even present on-the-spot job offers, granting qualified applicants with immediate access to employment opportunities.

Since 2008, SM Supermalls has collaborated with DOLE, co-hosting job fairs that aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and prospective employers.

“In 2024, our commitment to fostering employment opportunities across the nation is stronger than ever. It’s not merely about jobs; it’s about empowerment, growth, and the unwavering belief that, together, we can build a workforce that transforms challenges into opportunities,” said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.

To know more about the SM Supermalls’ Job Fairs, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.