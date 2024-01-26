SM Supermalls job fair paves the way for 2024 career opportunities

SM Supermalls, in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Local Government Units (LGUs), the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Jobs Group, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), and SM Retail are set to host job fairs on January 18 at the SM City Manila Event Center, January 25 at SM City San Lazaro Event Center, February 16 at SM City Grand Central 5th Level, and March 1 at SM City North EDSA The Block.
This initiative aims to provide valuable employment opportunities for job seekers, aligning with the government’s efforts to address unemployment. This also aims to contribute to economic activity by increasing the workforce in companies.
Aspiring candidates have the opportunity to also find their place at SM, the proud partner for the February 16 Job Fair at SM City Grand Central and the March 1 Job Fair at SM City North EDSA. This collaboration includes well-known companies such as SM Retail, SM Store, SM Supermalls, and various other SM Retail Affiliates, featuring Ace Hardware, Baby Company, Crocs, Dyson, Miniso, Our Home, SM Appliance Center, SM Fashion, SM Home, Sports Central, Stationery, Toy Kingdom, Pet Express, Snack Exchange, and Watsons. SM Markets adds to the lineup, introducing SM Hypermarket, SM Supermarket, Savemore Markets, Alfamart, and Waltermart to the mix.
These job fairs extend an invitation to all job seekers, including recent graduates, returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and individuals seeking new career paths.
During these events, attendees have the chance to submit their resumes and engage in preliminary interviews with participating companies. Some organizations may even present on-the-spot job offers, granting qualified applicants with immediate access to employment opportunities.
Since 2008, SM Supermalls has collaborated with DOLE, co-hosting job fairs that aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and prospective employers.
“In 2024, our commitment to fostering employment opportunities across the nation is stronger than ever. It’s not merely about jobs; it’s about empowerment, growth, and the unwavering belief that, together, we can build a workforce that transforms challenges into opportunities,” said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.
