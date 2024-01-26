Makati rolling out 400 smart classrooms

The Makati City government has announced the conversion into “Smart Classrooms” of 400 regular classrooms, each equipped with whiteboards, tablets and unlimited internet access.

Mayor Abby Binay revealed they have already distributed 200 hybrid interactive boards (HIBs), or 50 percent of the target, saying 119 HIBs had been installed in elementary schools and 81 in secondary schools.

The HIB units are equipped with an Android 11.0 operating system and built with 5G wireless internet access with a WiFi hotspot and three-way USB interface support.

They also have a 4-core 64-bit CPU, a 4K touchscreen whiteboard with multi-gesture writing features, wireless co-screening with multiple screenings, and a remote snapshot capability.

The units have eight-array microphones that have a 10-meter pickup distance for convenient video conferencing.

“We aim to incorporate IoT (Internet of Things) devices into 400 smart classrooms and expand this initiative in the near future,” Mayor Binay said.

“Our goal is to continuously provide quality education and modern instructional resources that meet the demands of the 21st century,” she said.

Students in the smart classrooms will have access to notebook tablets connected to the school’s Learning Management System.

Unlimited internet access will be provided students and teachers during class sessions inside the converted smart classrooms. Charging stations would also be provided.

From October to November 2023, 692 public school teachers in Makati have received hands-on training on the technologies being used to make learning more progressive.

“This demonstrates Makati City’s commitment to exceeding expectations in providing quality education. Our public-school facilities and equipment are comparable to those in top private schools,” the mayor said.

“We believe our students deserve the best educational services a local government can offer. The dedication of our city’s teachers will lead to improved learning outcomes,” she added.