PI threat to ‘checks and balances’ — Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his strong opposition to the ongoing People’s Initiative, highlighting a united front from the Senate and raising concerns about the implications for the Filipino people and the country’s democratic framework.

In an ambush interview last Wednesday after attending the 42nd-anniversary celebration of the Lung Center of the Philippines, Go elaborated on the unanimous decision by the Senate against the ongoing People’s Initiative through a manifesto signed by all of the senators on Tuesday.

The senator emphasized the importance of safeguarding the constitution and the Senate as an institution, to ensure there are “checks and balances” in government. He added that any proposed amendment to the constitution must focus on the welfare of ordinary Filipino citizens and not for the political gain of anyone.

“Protect the constitution, the Senate as an institution, and our democracy. Protect the will of the people, protect the interest of the people,” he asserted.

The Senate manifesto emphasizes the risks associated with the current PI’s proposal that the Senate and the House of Representatives vote jointly rather than separately as a constituent assembly on constitutional amendments.

“If we allow this, what will happen to the checks and balances in government?” he asked.

Go also emphasized the critical yet equal roles of the Lower House and the Upper House which is the Senate in the legislative process of the Philippines. This process ensures that both houses of Congress have an equal say in the final form of any legislation.

According to Go, such a change would undermine the Senate’s role and ability to represent the Filipino people. He further stressed the nationwide mandate that senators carry.

Go welcomed the proposal of holding a Senate probe on alleged bribery conducted to gain signatures from voters for the People’s Initiative and said he would be willing to participate. He supported calls for a thorough investigation into the reports of bribery and coercion related to the People’s Initiative.

“That’s why my call is, let’s protect the constitution, we must protect the constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Go personally attended the 42nd anniversary celebration of the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) in Quezon City also Wednesday.

In his speech, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography reaffirmed his support for the health institution, pledging to continue supporting efforts to enhance its facilities and services.

Among the programs this year advocated by Go, together with fellow senators led by Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara and Senior Vice Chair Pia Cayetano, include the Lung Transplant Program, Screening for Early Lung Cancer Detection and Treatment Program, and the Biobanking for Pulmonary Diseases Project.