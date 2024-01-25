Marikina variety stores, carinderias get boost

The local government of Marikina City announced that it has greenlighted Ordinance No. 140 providing 100 percent business permit and business tax exemption to qualified sari-sari stores and carinderias in the city.



Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro signed the ordinance on Monday which cited that the country is still suffering the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, making the assistance even more essential and appropriate.



Covered under the ordinance are sari-sari stores and carinderia or eateries with start-up capital of not more than P10,000 or an annual gross receipt of not more than P180.000.



Excluded from the exemption in business tax, business permit and regulatory fees are sari-sari stores selling cigarettes or liquor or both regardless of start-up capital; carinderias selling cigarettes or liquor or both regardless of start-up capital;

and sari-sari stores, carinderias with start-up capital of more than P10,000.



“The exemption period of business tax, business permit and local regulatory fees and charges shall begin 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024,” said the ordinance. “All exempted sari-sari stores and carinderias will be issued the necessary

certificate of exemption by the Business Permits and Licensing Office.”



Teodoro said the city government is providing tax relief to small businesses such as sari-sari stores and carinderias to help small businesses still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the mayor also signed Ordinance 139 which extends the period for renewal of business permits without surcharges and penalties until 31 March 2024.



“The extension period for renewal of business permits is in support of the thrust of the administration to encourage and support businesses in the city, there is a need to provide an extension on the timely payment of such taxes, fees or charges, to give ample time to business owners in the city to file their respective application,” said the ordinance.



Marcelino said that he knows the struggle of business owners to keep their businesses afloat that’s why they came up with the extension of the renewal of business permits.



In January last year, Teodoro — through Ordinance 006 Series of 2023 — also extended the deadline for renewing business permits in an effort to aid owners of micro, small and medium enterprises who have been negatively impacted

by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis.