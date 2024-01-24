Over 160T Cordillera crops secured through DA’s veggie connect

To prevent food waste and provide the public with access to affordable produce, more than 160 tons of highland vegetables were and will be sold this month through Kadiwa’s Veggie Connect and other market linkages, said the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.

“A total 163,189 kilograms [of vegetables] were sold and will be sold until January 26, 2024, assisting 93 farmers from the provinces of Mt. Province, Benguet and Ifugao,” said DA-CAR Officer-in-Charge, Regional Executive Director, Atty. Jennilyn Dawayan, in her report to Sec. Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. “We will continue to provide Kadiwa services to farmers as may be needed."

Dawayan said the DA’s program connecting farmers to more potential markets within and outside the region began as a collaborative initiative with the Cordillera Association of Regional Executives, aiding the agriculture bureau in monitoring the vegetable supply and amount of unsold vegetables, particularly cabbages and Chinese cabbage, or wombok, whose prices dropped due to the influx.

She said 11 tons of unsold vegetables from various trading posts were secured by Baguio City local offices and neighboring areas between 5 and 6 January. Moreover, from 8 to 14 January, farmers sold 44 tons, followed by 105.6 tons a week, from P10 to P15 per kilo.

“Some vegetable farmers in the Cordilleras usually opt to dump older inventory to prevent prices of vegetables from falling further when new harvests— those preferred by traders—arrive at trading posts,” said DA.

Last week, Laurel unveiled the department’s three-year plan ‘Para sa Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas’ boosting the country’s agriculture and fisheries sectors and improving farmers' and fisherfolks' livelihoods by modernizing local agriculture production and ensuring all industrial key players are benefiting, from farmers to retailers.

“It’s our goal to make agriculture a profitable venture for millions of farmers, fishermen and others in the value chain. By helping them bring their products directly to market, we’re not only helping agriculture workers and entrepreneurs but providing consumers access to lower-priced food products,” said Laurel. “We hope to replicate this program in other parts of the country and in other agricultural products, including poultry, livestock, fish and high-value crops."