Filipina Conservationist returns from Davos after bold call for climate action

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, SWITZERLAND – At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Ann Dumaliang, the co-founder and trustee of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Philippines, made a compelling call to global leaders. Her message was clear: initiate meaningful conversations with the youth to effectively tackle the climate crisis.

This is her statement upon her return to the country:

“It’s good to be back in the Philippines after a productive participation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. I was able to make new and important connections that will help advance genuine environmental movement in the Philippines and promote the conservation of Masungi. I look forward to continue engaging them and hopefully some of them will come over.”

“As a Filipina, I hope my participation at Davos brought to light the challenges faced by environment defenders and frontliners in the Philippines. I hope decision-makers here at home will listen to my call for intergenerational and intersectional dialogue in order to fight the biodiversity and climate crisis effectively and inclusively. The world awaits.”