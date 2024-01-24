Brawner: Quality education tool vs extremism

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized that providing Filipinos easy access to quality education can be a tool to counter violent extremism and foster peace within communities.

Brawner made the remarks in time for the observation of the International Day of Education on Wednesday.

“Cognizant of its theme, “Learning for Lasting Peace,” we emphasize the importance of education as a tool to counter violence and extremism, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and hate speech and its crucial role in fostering understanding, cooperation, justice, and peace,” he said in a statement.

According to Brawner, there’s a high chance that those who have been deprived of quality education can become vulnerable to falling under wrong ideologies.

“Today, let us all remember that without access to quality education — a human right, a public good, and a public responsibility — our youth will remain vulnerable to violent ideologies,” he said.

“As your armed forces, we are committed to winning the hearts and minds of every Filipino. This has been the foundation of our whole-of-nation approach to end the root causes of conflict, chief of which are poverty and illiteracy,” he added.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed every 24th of January as the International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education in peace and development.

“To every soldier, airman, sailor and marine, let this occasion signal the need for us to learn and be much better at our jobs, and, more importantly, be acquainted with the struggles of the underprivileged so we can dispense our duties with compassion and humility,” Brawner said.