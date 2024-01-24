2 homicide, rape suspects collared by cops

Elements of the Las Piñas warrant and subpoena section arrested two men facing rape and homicide charges in separate anti-criminality operations on 22 and 23 January.

The suspects were identified by the Southern Police District as alias Jeremy, 18; and Randy, 28.

Las Piñas police chief Col. Jaime Santos, said Jeremy was arrested at around 8 p.m. on Monday, 22 January, in Bernabe Compound, Pulanglupa Uno, Las Piñas City.

According to Santos Jeremy, who was tagged as the top two wanted person for rape, was arrested under a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Nerina Anastacio-Mendinueto of Las Piñas Regional Trial Court Branch 199 on 13 November 2023 with no bail recommended.

Santos said that Randy, who is wanted for homicide, was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. along Barangay Pulanglupa Uno, Las Piñas City.

Randy, who was the top nine wanted person under district level was arrested under a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ricardo Aglugub Moldez II, of RTC Branch 197 on 28 December 2023 with a bail recommended at P120,000.