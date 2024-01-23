Wayward truck rams 4 vehicles, injures 8

At least 8 people were injured after a bus went out of control and hit a passenger jeepney along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City early Tuesday morning.

Antipolo acting police chief P/Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo said the bus collided with a passenger jeepney and three other vehicles in front of the old barangay hall of Mambugan at about 6 a.m.

Initial report showed that the bus from Antipolo proper was traversing Sumulong Highway going to Masinag when it went out of control and bumped four vehicles — a passenger jeepney, a dump truck and two vans.

Seven of the jeepney passengers, including the driver, who suffered injuries were immediately brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bus driver was taken into police custody. He is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple damage to properties with multiple physical injuries.