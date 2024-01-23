Valenzuela resets business permit renewal sked

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, on Tuesday announced that the 9th City Council, has passed Ordinance 1158, Series of 2024, extending the deadline for manual and online business permit renewal in the City of Valenzuela until 3 February from its original deadline of 20 January.

Gatchalian said the ordinance aims to provide local businesses in Valenzuela with more time for a hassle-free renewal process. It encourages Valenzuelano businessmen and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the user-friendly Paspas Permit Online service, emphasizing the convenience and safety of online transactions.

Meanwhile, sole proprietors with no means of paying online are advised to go to the nearest Business One-Stop Shop to process their business permit renewals. The following is the schedule of the Business One-Stop Shops during the extension period:

22-26, 29-31 January, 1-2 February 2024 (Weekdays), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

27 January and 3 February 2024 (Saturdays), from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations of BOSS include the ALERT Center Multipurpose Center Hall in Barangay Malinta, 3S Center Ugong, 3S Center Punturin, 3S Center Karuhatan, 3S Center Gen. T. De Leon, 3S Center Marulas and 3S Center Canumay West.

Taxpayers are urged to meet payment deadlines to avoid a 25 percent surcharge and 2 percent interest on fees.