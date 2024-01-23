Underage trafficking victim intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed his dismay at the interception of another trafficking victim attempting to depart the country.

Tansingco is referring to the interception of Lia (not her real name), who attempted to depart Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 for Muscat, Oman, on Monday as an Overseas Filipino Worker.

“Our alert primary inspection officer noticed that she seemed very young compared to her presented document; she was referred for secondary inspection,” the BI Chief said.

The officers noted that Lia presented herself as a 30-year-old who is going to work in a household in Oman.

“The immigration officers had reason to believe that she was underage, given the numerous inconsistencies in her statements and passports,” Tansingco added.

Lia later confirmed that her passport, birth certificate, and other documents were processed by an agent in Marawi. She claimed that she had been staying in an apartment owned by her agency in Parañaque for six months, and all her documentation had been handed to her outside the airport just before her flight.

The required minimum age to be deployed as an HSW in the country is 24 years old. In the past, the Bureau has intercepted numerous cases of fraud involving Filipino victims who were made to seem older than they really are to be able to circumvent the age requirement.

“We are worried that this might mean that there is a resurgence of the modus,” said Tansingco. "Hence, we are forwarding this to the proper authorities for further investigation to be able to catch these recruiters,” he added.

The victim was endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and the filing of cases against her recruiters.