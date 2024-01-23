Musk visits Auschwitz and defends record on anti-Semitism

Elon Musk on Monday took part in what he called an "incredibly moving" tour of Auschwitz and defended his X platform against accusations of anti-semitism just weeks after sparking a political storm by endorsing an anti-Jewish conspiracy theory.

The European Jewish Association said Musk laid a wreath and participated in a memorial service at the former Nazi death camp alongside EJA chairman, Rabbi Menachem Margolin. Photos showed Musk at the site with his son on his shoulders.

"It was incredibly moving and deeply sad and tragic that humans could do this to other humans... It hits you much more in the heart when you see it in person," Musk said at a conference hosted by the EJA in nearby Krakow, southern Poland.

Musk apologised in November after responding "the actual truth" to a post on X, the former Twitter, that was criticised as echoing a white supremacist conspiracy theory about Jews. His gesture prompted some companies to pause adverts on the platform.

The tech tycoon has also faced accusations of a proliferation of hate speech on X, since his $44-billion takeover of the social media site in October 2022.

At the event on Monday, Musk defended his company.

“The outside audits that we’ve had done ... show that there is the least amount of anti-Semitism on X, if you look at all the other social apps," he said while speaking on a panel with US right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro.

The symposium saw senior political figures from European countries meet "to discuss and find solutions to the astronomical rises in anti-Semitism affecting Europe," the EJA said.

"This troubling trend" had been escalating since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, said the association.

The symposium came shortly before the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on 27 January, a date that has become Holocaust Memorial Day.

One million European Jews died at the camp build by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland between 1940 and 1945, along with more than 100,000 non-Jews.